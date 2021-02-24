(KPTV) - Icy roads have caused several crashes Wednesday morning throughout the metro area, especially in Clackamas and Washington counties.
At about 7:13 a.m., the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies were responding to six crashes throughout the county.
Several of the crashes were due to icy road conditions, the sheriff's office said.
One crash shut down Highway 213 between Henrici Road and Leland Road, south of Oregon City.
Hwy 213 is closed between Henrici RD and Leland Rd south of Oregon City. This is due to a crash. Slick roads. Use caution. Use an alternate route. Expect delays. #crash #pdxtraffic #alert pic.twitter.com/kbJNRoH96T— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) February 24, 2021
Another crash involving four vehicles occurred on Highway 211 and Springwater Road.
The sheriff's office said Oregon State Police is investigating the crashes on Highway 211 and Highway 213.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office did not report any injuries.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office also reported a few crashes in the county Wednesday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to one crash on Southwest Elwert Road just north of Southwest Edy Road in Sherwood. One person was extricated from a vehicle and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Update to crash on Elwert and Edy in Sherwood. Patient has been extricated and is being transported to local hospital with serious injuries by @MetroWestAmb. Roads remain icy in the area. Please use caution this morning. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/VO4tObNILd— TVF&R (@TVFR) February 24, 2021
Drivers are asked to use caution during their morning commute.
(2) comments
Perhaps these geniuses should have slowed down a bit.
Common sense would have told you that the roads would be icy, but Portland drivers have no common sense.
