Several downtown businesses deal with clean-up after Sunday riot, others still impacted by months of unrest

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After what was the most destructive night of riots in weeks, some downtown businesses are cleaning up damage while others who boarded up as a precaution months ago are still dealing with the overall impact of continued violence.
"Looting is one thing, shooting's another thing," John Jackson, the owner of Heroes American Cafe, said.
Two bullet holes went straight through the cafe's windows and into the back wall, but he determinedly reopened for business.
"We're not changing what we do because of things that are to me kind of terroristic in approach," Jackson said. "I think that it's unfortunate and unnecessary. I think that it really takes away from any legitimate protest."
Jackson said he got a phone call last week, threatening him and his restaurant. He'd thought they were in a safe location near Portland State, separate from some of the specific spots that have seen recent protests and riots.
But Sunday night, his cafe was one target in what police outlined as a path of criminal destruction.
What started as a gathering called Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage in the South Park Blocks ended in toppled statues, smashed windows and multiple damaged businesses, the kind of violence that's put many business owners on edge for five months.
"It's totally ridiculous why they would do something like that," James Louie, one of the owners of Huber's Cafe, said.
The restaurant hasn't been targeted but boarded up as a precaution months ago and have still felt the impact.
"A lot of people are afraid to come downtown because they don't want to get caught up in a protest march, they don't want to get their vehicle vandalized and they're wondering if it's safe," he said.
He said he knows the city is in a tough spot balancing enforcing the law and upholding first amendment rights, but the violence is not ok.
"The mayor, city council, they need to step up and also the district attorney, he needs to start pressing charges even against some of these low-level arrests," Louie said. "This anarchy, this vandalism basically has gotta stop."
The mayor said in terms of the long-term trendline of these protests, the energy has died down but that every once in awhile, there's a flashpoint like what we saw Sunday night.
He said the overall strategy is condemning violence, engaging the community, containing and de-escalating the violence, making targeted arrests, and holding people accountable.
