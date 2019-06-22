PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A series of earthquakes struck off the coast of Oregon on Saturday morning.
7 earthquakes hit off the coast of Oregon as of 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Two of those earthquakes registered a magnitude of 5.4, one at a magnitude of 5.0 and the other four were below a magnitude of 5.0, according to FOX 12 meteorologist Jeff Forgeron.
There were eight quakes in total, according to the United States Geological Services. The first quake hit at 5:43 a.m. and the most recent one was at 7:26 a.m.
FOX 12's Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelson said the earthquakes all hit in the same general area about 200 miles off the Oregon Coast and that it is too far offshore to be felt on land.
No tsunami is expected along the West Coast, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.