PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Several fires were lit near the Federal Courthouse as people gathered for another night in downtown Portland.
By 8:45 p.m. on Monday, large groups of people had gathered in Chapman Square Park and Lownsdale Square Park. Another group, including a group of moms dubbed the "Wall of Moms," gathered in Waterfront Park.
Many Moms are back out on the waterfront tonight getting ready to march over to the Federal Courthouse. But we’re told tonight it’s mainly the Dads turn to protest — they’re out here in orange for #BlackLivesMatter and telling the feds to go home pic.twitter.com/TyJYJ7zf6o— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) July 21, 2020
From the Waterfront Park, the group marched and converged with the other crowds on Southwest 3rd Avenue outside the Justice Center. Police said vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles blocked streets around the crowd.
Protesters are shinging lights and singing. There are two strong messages from them tonight: “Black Lives Matter” and “Go Home Feds” pic.twitter.com/Y6pJCyRbsQ— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) July 21, 2020
The crowd walked through downtown streets before returning to the area of the Federal Courthouse around 11:30 p.m.
According to police, a large crowd gathered on the west side of the courthouse and began breaking the plywood covering the building by using hammers, crowbars and other tools.
We’ve already seen some protesters put plywood over the window in this courthouse wall. Now it looks like they’re putting up a piece of fencing. Last night federal officers had their own fence up that protesters tore down. They don’t have a fence up tonight. pic.twitter.com/AwDOfLsPG4— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) July 21, 2020
At 12:45 a.m., people broke through the plywood and started pounding on windows with metal objects. At least one window was broken, police said.
As hundreds of people packed into the portico on the west side of the courthouse, federal officers began dispersing the crowd using a "variety of munitions," according to police.
A green laser was being pointed down onto the crowds. There’s lots of tear gas now and protesters are going different directions to get away pic.twitter.com/5xEeB7NIol— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) July 21, 2020
People in the crowd threw rocks, bottles and other projectiles at federal officers.
Avoid the area around SW 3rd and SW Main. Portland Police is aware that federal law enforcement have deployed CS gas. Hundreds of people are scattering around the adjacent streets. People are throwing projectiles and are armed with clubs hammers and other weapons. Avoid the area— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 21, 2020
Police said most people in the crowd scattered into surrounding blocks, except for a group of about 75 people who were seen holding shields. The group lined up across Southwest Main west of Southwest 3rd and then eventually broke up.
By 1:30 a.m., police said a few dozen people were back on the courthouse portico throwing glass, plastic bottles, wood, pieces of metal, rocks and other debris at the building. Fires were also lit in garbage cans and near a tree by the courthouse.
About an hour later, another fire was lit near a door on the Southwest Salmon side of the courthouse. Federal officers put out that fire.
Police said people then poured an accelerant on the plywood over the door on the front of the courthouse and lit it on fire. Federal officers then used various munitions to disperse the crowd, according to police.
At 2:45 a.m., several dozen people blocked off Southwest Salmon Street at Southwest 5th Avenue with fencing and other material that police said was stolen from nearby properties.
People continued to light fires including a fire on the awning and side of a building at Southwest 4th and Southwest Yamhill. Portland Fire & Rescue responded and put out the fire.
Another fire was burning in the middle of the sidewalk near the county courthouse. Police said people added flammable material to the fire causing it to grow and burn against the building.
Portland police officers responded with PF&R to provide protection for firefighters as they extinguished the fire. According to police, one person threw a glass bottle at them then fled.
Just after 3 a.m., police said a caller reported that a jewelry store in the 500 block of SW 3rd had been broken into. Officers arrived and found the windows broken out and valuables had been taken.
Officers searched the area for the suspects. Police said a vehicle fled the scene as officers investigated.
Another 911 caller reported that the windows at City Hall were broken out.
According to police, PPB officers did not use tear gas overnight. Police also said that no arrests were made.
