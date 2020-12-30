Several food trucks burglarized in Newberg

NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a string of burglaries at food trucks in Newberg.
Six food trucks at The Bite of Newberg, including Hunny Beez, were broken into Tuesday morning.
According to the owner of Hunny Beez, someone disconnected their truck’s power, cut camera wires and damaged a lot of property while looking for money.
Another food truck, G&Wsmokedcaribbeanbbq, posted a video on Facebook of its burglary aftermath. The footage shows how someone rummaged through the truck.
Police did not have a damage estimate for each burglarized truck nor information on what all was stolen.
Police said there are no known suspects at this time, but they are attempting to gather video footage.
