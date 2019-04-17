COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – In the first week since a Cowlitz County deputy was killed in the line of duty, the community has rallied to help his loved ones.
From coffee shops to T-shirts, fundraisers to support the family Deputy Justin DeRosier left behind have quickly come to life after his ended.
DeRosier was shot and killed Saturday in Kalama when he was investigating a disabled motor home.
He is survived by his wife and his 5-month-old daughter.
In the days following his death, the ways the public can donate to DeRosier’s family include the following:
The Dutch Bros locations in Kelso and Longview will be donating proceeds Wednesday and donation jars will be set up at the windows for people who want to drop off a contribution.
Red Leaf Organic Coffee will be donating 20 percent from all food and drink sales from all locations Wednesday.
T-shirts have been created by two local screen-printing companies. Both are donating profits – and have maxed out pre-orders in advance of a public event support law enforcement at R.A. Long Park in Longview on Friday.
The Triangle Tavern, Silver Star Sports Bar & Grill and The Office 842 will be donating 20 percent of all their sales Friday. No discounts or gift cards will be applied during the fundraiser.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that a family-approved account has also been setup in Deputy DeRosier’s name to fund his memorial expenses. Donation checks can be mailed to the Cowlitz County administrative building in Kelso at:
Cowlitz County Attn: KayLee McKay
Administrative Building
207 Fourth Avenue North, Room 308
Kelso, WA 98626
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.