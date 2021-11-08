PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A water main break in southwest Portland early Monday has left over a dozen homes without water and some experiencing flooding.

The cast iron main that broke was in the 2100 block of SW Fairmount and was an eight-inch pipe from 1946, the Portland Water Bureau told FOX 12.

Thirteen residential water services may be affected by the break, according to the bureau.

The first calls regarding the break came to the bureau around 1 a.m. Monday morning. Workers then arrived to shut off the water shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The bureau said the break is likely due to the age of the pipe, not temperatures, adding affected residents will likely be without running water during the length of the repair.