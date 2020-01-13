OREGON COAST RANGE (KPTV) - The National Weather Service may have canceled the Winter Weather Advisory for the Portland metro area, but it remains in effect in the Coast Range until 4 p.m. Monday.
About an inch of snow was on the ground along Highway 26, just west of Banks.
NWS Portland reported about two to five inches of snow in higher elevations north of the Coast Range.
Where is the snow you ask? In the Coast Range! Snow not falling now. Hwy 26 west of 47 all clear. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/ws6g3n4PY1— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 13, 2020
Some areas of the highway were just wet, but further west from Washington County into Clatsop County, there was both ice and snow on the roadway.
It all depended on elevation.
For example, at Baker's General Store in Elsie it was more wet than white. Still, people talked winter weather and winter driving.
"It was completely fine - just wet, no snow. A little bit of dusty on the car this morning, but other than that it was fine." said Brenda Hinson. "I would like to see more snow, but I don't have to go anywhere - it's my weekend after today. So I can hunker down by the fire and watch it snow."
More snow could still blanket the Coast Range on Monday.
A bit of falling snow this morning in the coast range. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/W6IYk4liP5— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 13, 2020
Reader boards along Highway 26 are notifying drivers to carry chains or have other traction devices as they make their way to the coast.
