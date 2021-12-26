PORTLAND METRO AREA, Ore. (KPTV) – Much of the region is waking up to a fresh layer of snow blanketing the ground, anywhere from one to seven inches, on Sunday morning.

There is a wide range of snow totals as the weather system continued to move across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.

Our officially unofficial snow measuring device says we are at 7 inches of snow now in Forest Grove. Please stay home and off roadways. @NWSPortland #PQRobs https://t.co/LLe32alE70 pic.twitter.com/UOGkXWgovM — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) December 26, 2021

9:30am and I see a huge variety of snow totals. Looks like bulk of metro area has picked up a Trace to 1.5", but 4-5" Forest Grove, South Salem, Newberg, & Albany. Only a few models had picked up on the "bands" of heavier snow in spots. Like lake effect snow. Pic is from my home pic.twitter.com/GGw37dztJe — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) December 26, 2021

The Forest Grove Fire Department reported seven inches on the ground late Sunday morning.

FOX 12 chief meteorologist Mark Nelsen said most of the metro area picked up a trace to an inch-and-a-half. Totals were higher in places including Salem, Newberg and Albany. Some viewers were reporting more than five inches in Salem.

Be careful out there people. If you don’t have to be out, you might want to think about not going. ⁦@WCSOOregon⁩ pic.twitter.com/rpadE9fcIB — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) December 26, 2021

The winter weather has made driving dangerous in some spots. Highway 26 in Washington and Clatsop counties was closed briefly on Sunday afternoon due to ice, but has since reopened. Highway 6 in Tillamook County is closed between mileposts 28-38.

Driving conditions are also difficult on many city streets. The Salem Police Department tweeted that officers have been busy responding to collisions due to icy road conditions. It is urging residents to reconsider getting out to drive. The Forest Grove Fire Department is urging people to stay home and off the roads.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said crews are working 12-hour shifts to clear any snow and keep roads safe. It said if you must travel this weekend, be sure to monitor conditions at your destination before you leave.

We know you may be excited to go out into the snow. Our patrol teams are encouraging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, we are seeing a number of crashes around the county. pic.twitter.com/weKadOdqYk — Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) December 26, 2021

There are power outages reported as a result of Sunday’s snow. As of 5 p.m., Portland General Electric reports just over 300 customers are without power. Pacific Power said about 200 customers are without power in the Albany area.

Warming centers are also open throughout Multnomah County. You can find a list by clicking here.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.