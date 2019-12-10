Several mobile homes catch fire along Hwy 47 near Stub Stewart State Park in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters say several mobile homes caught fire along Highway 47 in Washington County Tuesday night.
Just after 8:30 p.m., the Banks Fire District 13 responded to the fire on Hwy 47 at Hoffman Road (Tophill), just north of Stub Stewart State Park.
Crews arrived to find multiple structures involved in the fire.
They say the fire is in an area without hydrants and at least four water tender apparatus will have to shuttle water from downtown Banks to the fire scene.
Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and expect road closures or delays on Hwy 47 between Highway 26 and Vernonia.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.