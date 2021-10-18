PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Monday is the deadline for health care workers, school staff and state employees in both Washington and Oregon to be vaccinated against COVID-19, have an exemption or risk losing their jobs.

In Oregon, Portland, Salem-Keizer, Beaverton, North Clackamas and Lake Oswego school districts all have anywhere from 95 percent to pretty much all of their staff in compliance with the mandate.

In the smaller Gervais School District, everyone is vaccinated or has an approved exemption.

"Tomorrow we’ll be fully staffed, we’ve not lost any employees," Superintendent Dandy Stevens said.

With only 174 employees, they’ve been able to work with everyone on this.

"We did have a couple of people who thought they were going to ask for an exception and then after more in-depth conversations with their doctors they decided to go ahead and get the vaccine, so I think that allowing for plenty of time for choice and exploration has been really helpful," Stevens said.

Across the river in Washington, the president of the Evergreen Education Association Bill Beville said more than 99 percent of its members have the vaccine or an exemption, and only a handful face losing their jobs.

"Some of them will be working with HR to decide if there are any benefits or ways that they can continue. The law’s pretty clear though it’s like if you’re not cleared by tomorrow, you don’t work on Tuesday and that’s the same for all of the school employees, not just our members," Beville said. "There are hearings, there are chances for them to speak to the superintendent, there are appeals to be had."

Beville said the number of people who complied exceeded their expectations but that losing any teacher over this is a shame and will impact staffing.

"These are teachers that have relationships with students and they’re gonna have to start from scratch with either long-term subs or else the district decides to hire," Beville said.

He said they’re also worried about losing assistants and classified employees that are part of other unions when it’s already a difficult time to hire people.

A spokesperson for Evergreen Public Schools told FOX 12 they’re working with employees right up to the deadline, and they’ll have the final information available some time Monday but that they don’t expect staffing issues from this.