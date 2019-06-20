PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Dozens gathered for a rally in Salem on Thursday, supporting Christina Dixon, the Wilsonville mother who's accused of taking her daughter out of state to avoid cancer treatment.
After three days of searching, the mom and daughter were found in Las Vegas last week.
Deputies said Dixon took the 13-year-old against a court order to bring Kylee to the department of human services
The Clakamas County Sheriff's Office told FOX Kylee was taken into protective custody.
Family members said the reason Christina didn't take her daughter to DHS was because she wanted to pursue natural treatment.
On Thursday at the rally, Dixon called on the phone to address the crowd.
“I've been on my knees since the day they ripped her out of my arms, but let me tell you something,” She said. “I’m not giving up. I'm going to come with every parent out there that's been affected by this, that's been tormented and threatened by doctors, and legislators, including Kate Brown and the corrupt DHS system,” Mother Christina Dixon said.
Republican Senator Kim Thatcher wrote in a statement on Thursday that she supports Dixon and her daughter's right to medical freedom.
Meantime, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is still investigating. They’ll present their findings to the District Attorney who will determine what, if any, charges Dixon could face.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.