MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multiple people were injured and three pronounced dead in Marion County crash Friday evening.
Marion County Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 p.m.
Arriving units found a T-bone type accident involving a full size multi-passenger van and a full size pickup truck at the intersection of Cordon Road NE and Sunnyview Road NE.
Officials said 13 patients were found in the van with three pronounced dead on scene.
Two patients are in critical condition, three in stable condition and four with minor injuries were transported to Salem Hospital, according to officials.
Officials said the lone occupant of the full-size pickup was also transported for evaluation.
Marion County Fire District #1 was assisted by Salem Fire Department, Falck Ambulance, Marion County Sheriffs Office and Salem Police Department. Woodburn Fire District as well as Turner Fire District provided coverage during the prolonged incident.
The crash is under investigation by Marion County Sheriff‘s Office and Salem police crash reconstruction teams.
