PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Several downtown Portland events are being rescheduled or relocated due to demonstrations and counter-demonstrations set for this Saturday.
Runners and walkers participating in the second annual Roses on the River 5k on Aug. 17 will get a different view of the Willamette River this year.
The race was supposed to be at Tom McCall Waterfront Park with runners on a path along the south waterfront.
However, Race Director Molly Meiergerd says it has to change locations because of protests that are expected to happen in the same area.
The race will now start at the Eastbank Festival Plaza, on the other side of the Willamette River.
Meiergerd says it's been tough making so many last minute changes, but says it is worth it.
"Basically what the head of security said was the meeting spot of the protest is going to be exactly where we're having our party area. So we maybe thought we could do the race a little early and be done by the time they came, but we just decided the safest thing for our volunteers, for our vendors, for the Thorns players, our participants - the safest thing was to be on the complete opposite side of the river and away from everything," Meiergerd told FOX 12.
Another event - the Portland Streetcar Scavenger Hunt - has been postponed.
Businesses in the downtown area are also planning ahead.
The owner of Kells Irish Pub announced that he's canceled the pub's annual boxing match "Summer Smoker." He told FOX 12 it's for the safety of his staff and his customers.
The owner of Paddy's Bar & Grill says they'll stay open and keep an eye on the situation. If things get heated, he says they'll add extra security at the door.
Several other businesses told FOX 12 that they plan to operate as usual this weekend, while some restaurants say they're waiting to hear from the city if that needs to change.
