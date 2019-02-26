PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Under Tuesday night’s cold weather advisory, several severe weather shelters are open, including one in east Multnomah County.
People lined up more than an hour before the doors opened at the Sunrise Center in east Portland.
The reason why the Sunrise Center is open and other shelters run by Transition Projects aren’t is because it meets a certain threshold.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman who's sharing her story of homelessness and just how crucial these shelters are for the people living on the streets.
Four years ago, Jennifer Leseman was just trying to survive.
“It’s extremely difficult,” she said. “You don’t ever have enough blankets, you don't ever have enough clothing.”
Back in 2012, Leseman was unemployed and everything spiraled.
She became addicted to meth and within four months she was homeless.
“Everybody’s turned their back on you. You have literally nowhere to go,” she said. “It’s very draining.”
She says her days were spent mostly waiting in line – for the bathroom, food or shelter.
Especially on cold blustery nights like Tuesday, places like the Sunrise Center meant everything.
“It's life or death, literally,” Leseman said.
On Tuesday night, much like Leseman did years ago, some even got there early to get into Sunrise Center.
Jeff Luchesi tries to stay warm outside but didn't want to take any chances this time.
“We live in a tent but today's not recommended,” Luchesi said. “Hand warmers, two, three coats, tent with insulation around it and you just hope you wake up the next day.”
Luchesi became homeless after he lost his job, similar to Leseman.
But Leseman is an example of how anyone can write a new narrative, as she's now clean, living in permanent housing and working for as a case leader for Transition Projects, the same nonprofit that helped her with shelter during hard times.
“I’m just so grateful to have the life that I have now,” Leseman said. “I’m grateful to have a reset on my life, I don’t take it for granted.”
Leseman’s an example of the 1,300 people Transition Projects helps get into permanent housing each year.
At Sunrise, there are 75 beds for people who need immediate shelter Tuesday night.
Transition Projects says it will open all of its severe weather shelters at 25 degrees or colder.
Click here for a list of warming centers in Multnomah County.
