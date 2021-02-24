SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A family in Salem without power for 12 days says it felt like they were alone while they were in the dark.
When they first lost the power, the Whitehouse family said they needed help and somewhere to stay with electricity. But when they called 211, they say they were told there were no resources available.
FOX 12 spoke with 211's CEO Dan Herman who says over about five days during the severe weather the calls were relentless.
He says they were extremely challenged in getting people rides to shelters, which fire departments helped with when taxis weren't available.
FOX 12 asked Herman about the Whitehouse family experience.
"If it was during severe weather, we would've known that either A shelters were full and there were no available beds," Herman said. "Or B there's as no means to get that person, or persons transported to a shelter or C there were other extenuating circumstances in their situation where we felt it best to be in touch with 911."
He says it's dependent on each person's situation and what they need. Many times 211 tries to problem solve over the phone, looking at friends, family, or neighbors for help.
Now they turn to help callers book vaccine appointments which he says is equally as demanding on their call center.
