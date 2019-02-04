MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Severe weather has forced some emergency shelters to open for the first time this season.
“We don’t turn anybody away,” said Gabriel Court, the emergency operations manager with Transition Projects. “They’ll receive a blanket and be able to go through some of the donation items.”
Transition Projects helps people out of homelessness and into housing in the Portland metro area. The group also works to ready warming centers across Multnomah County.
Bud Clark Commons (655 NW Hoyt, in Portland), Imago Dei (1302 SE Ankeny, in Portland) and Sunrise Center (18901 E Burnside, in Gresham) opened Sunday night under Multnomah County’s Joint Office of Homeless Services severe weather protocols.
Bud Clark Commons and Imago Dei are open to adults, couples and families and their pets from 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, to 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4. Sunrise Center will be open from 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, to 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4.
“This is a time in our community throughout Portland when the weather gets disastrous, when we all come together and you get to see the great presence that people have, and the willingness to do the hard work when it counts,” said Court. “It’s just making sure we’re doing our part to take care of folks.”
Severe weather shelters don’t need any identification to stay.
Because it’s been a mild winter, donations have been slimmer than usual Court told FOX 12. They’re looking for winter gear like waterproof hats, gloves, coats, and blankets. More information on what to donate, and where to take it, can be found on here: 211info.org/donations.
There are several more shelters open across the region. You can call 211 for help.
The latest severe weather shelter updates can be found by visiting 211info.org/warmingcenters/#multnomah.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
