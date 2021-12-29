BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -- As the state continues its push toward getting 1 million more people in Oregon a booster dose by the end of January, the severe weather is affecting some COVID-19 vaccine sites.

On Wednesday, the vaccine clinic at Tektronix in Beaverton closed two hours early due to the cold weather.

Normally the walk-in clinic is open from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

On Wednesday, it was busy during the day with a long line outside wrapping clear around the building.

According to Washington County, the vaccine clinic at Tektronix offers all three vaccines including the booster and pediatric doses.

FOX 12 spoke with several people waiting in line who were there for the booster and to get their younger child vaccinated as well.

"I was contemplating booster, no booster I don't ever get sick so I'm not necessarily one concerned about myself, but decided to come out and so was waiting till after Christmas, weather was good today wasn't expecting the long line, actually have an appointment in two days so I was going to cancel that I'm like ok do I stay here and wait for two hours or do I just go get my appointment on Friday morning," Kristin Debisschop said.

"Unfortunately, I work nocturnal and so therefore the time that they give the boosters at work is during the daytime and it's only on Fridays," Vincent Centeno said. "So, whatever I could get, if I could get it here I'll get it here."

The weather is impacting other clinics, even forcing some to close for the day.

