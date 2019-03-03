Severe weather shelters opening Sunday night in Multnomah Co.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County officials say three severe weather shelters will be opening due to unseasonably cold temperatures forecasted for Sunday night.
Coordinators say those extra shelters aren’t usually open this late in the winter season.
But with temperatures dropping below the mid-20s, low windchill and strong gusts of wind — they want to make sure everyone has a safe, warm place to go.
“It’s late in the year, later than I’ve seen it for a long time, to be doing this but that’s why we have folks on contract because sometimes winter lingers into March,” said Denis Theriault with the Joint Office of Homeless Services.
The Joint Office is working with Transition Projects to open three severe weather shelters Sunday night: Bud Clark Commons (650 NW Irving, in Portland), Imago Dei (1302 SE Ankeny, in Portland) and Sunrise Center (18901 E Burnside, in Portland).
Bud Clark Commons and Imago Dei will be open to adults, couples and their pets from 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 6:30 a.m. Monday. Sunrise Center will be open from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Officials say people can call 211 or go to 211info.org to learn which shelters are open and when, and to coordinate transportation for anyone who needs shelter but does not have a way to get there.
They say no one seeking shelter during severe weather will be turned away and more sites will continue to open as needed.
The 325 beds opening Sunday night are in addition to the 255 cold-weather beds the Joint Office funds and keeps open all winter and the 1,365 beds that are open year-round.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
