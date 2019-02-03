MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Severe weather shelters in Multnomah County will open Sunday night for the first time this season.
The announcement comes ahead of forecasted frigid temperatures and the possibility of snow for parts of the Portland metro area.
According to the Joint Office of Homeless Services, severe weather shelters do not require identification or any other documentation, and no one seeking shelter will be turned away.
Transition Projects will open severe weather shelters Sunday night at Bud Clark Commons at 655 NW Hoyt St. in Portland, Imago Dei at 1302 SE Ankeny St. in Portland, and Sunrise Center at 18901 E Burnside St. in Gresham.
Bud Clark Commons and Imago Dei will be open to adults, couples and families and their pets from 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Sunrise Center will be open from 9 p.m. Sunday to 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The county says people can visit 211info.org or call 211info for the latest information on which shelters are open and when, and to coordinate transportation for anyone who needs shelter but doesn’t have a way to get there.
Officials are also asking for donations of winter gear. They say because the season has been so mild, service providers haven’t been receiving their usual amount of donated supplies to help keep people warm and dry.
The items needed include: thick socks, waterproof/resistant gloves or mittens (preferably dark colors/black), waterproof/resistant winter coats (men’s and women’s sizes), sleeping bags and warm blankets, waterproof/resistant hats (preferably dark colors/black), knit hats (preferably dark colors/black), tarps (preferably brown, dark colors), hand warmers, and rain ponchos.
More information on what to donate, and where to take it can be found at: 211info.org/donations
In Washington County, a severe weather shelter in Beaverton will be open for extended hours this weekend.
It’s located at the Beaverton Community Center at 12350 SW 5th St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and will remain open until 6:30 a.m. Monday.
The shelter has space for 30 adults on a first-come, first-served basis. They will also provide dinner and breakfast.
