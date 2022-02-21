PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) -- As we head into colder temperatures, county and city leaders are working together to make sure that warming shelters are ready for anyone who needs them in the coming days.

Denis Theriault with the Joint Office of Homeless Services says Multnomah County will have a cold weather advisory Monday night.

Theriault says outreach teams will be out helping folks as well and there will be overflow capacity at current shelters.

He says community partners have been preparing since Thursday for this weather.

Theriault says the county delivered pallets of supplies to outreach organizations last week so they have everything ready to take things out to folks who might need them on Monday.

On Tuesday he says additional warming shelters in Multnomah County will likely open around 8 p.m.

When that happens Theriault says there will be about 360 beds available.

If you need to find a warming shelter you can call 211 or sign up for 211 alerts.

If you see someone who needs serious help, call 911.

Theriault says you can also help by checking 211 online to donate important items.

"Folks can still donate directly to nonprofit providers," Theriault said. "There's online shopping lists so it's super easy you just do it from your phone or your computer. You don't have to go anywhere and the stuff will get there."

Washington County says it will be activating severe weather shelters Monday night starting at 7 p.m.

You can find more information on Washington County shelter services here

You can find more information on Multnomah County shelter services here