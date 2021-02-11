PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With potential snow and ice in the forecast for the next couple of days, Multnomah County will be opening severe weather shelters and warming spaces starting Thursday.
The Joint Office of Homeless Services says 300 beds will be opening Thursday in addition to the more than 1,600 beds that are already open on any given night in the winter.
The three sites opening Thursday are:
- Oregon Convention Center, located at 965 Northeast 1st Avenue. Open 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
- Metro Garage, located at 578 Northeast Irving Street. Opens at 12 p.m. Thursday, and then open 24 hours.
- Arbor Lodge Severe Weather Shelter, located at 1952 North Lombard Street, Open 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
The Joint Office says survival kits containing tents, sleeping bags and warm clothing will be distributed as needed at each of the severe weather shelters.
Non-shelter warming spaces will also be opening on Thursday:
- Metro Garage, located at 578 Northeast Irving Street. Opens at 12 p.m. Thursday.
- Sunrise Center, located at 18901 East Burnside Street. Open 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
The Joint Office says they expect shelters will continue to open overnight for the next several days and through the weekend.
Severe weather shelters and warming sites have COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place, including requirements for physical distancing and face coverings.
For the latest information on what's available and to obtain rides as needed, please call 211 or go to 211info.org.
For more information about shelters in the Multnomah County area, visit multco.us/winter-weather/warming-shelters-and-homelessness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.