PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Severe weather shelters and warming centers will stay open for a fourth day and night Sunday, according to local officials.
The city of Portland/Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services and Multnomah County Emergency Management made the announcement in response to the continual wintry weather conditions.
Authorities said volunteers are urgently needed.
Outreach workers will continue to distribute cold-weather gear and tell the houseless about the shelters. People who need shelter should call 211 or go to 211.org at all hours during severe weather for the latest information on what’s available and obtain rides as needed. To ensure 211 can focus its capacity on people experiencing homelessness who need transportation and information, please do not call 211 with requests for transportation that are not connected to helping someone reach shelter.
Severe weather shelter information:
Oregon Convention Center (Operated by Transition Projects), 965 N.E. 1st Ave.
- Walk-ins can no longer be accommodated as of Sunday morning, Feb. 14; please call 211 to check availability first.
- Serving participants all day and overnight Sunday, Feb. 14 (continued daytime access will be reassessed and announced Monday, Feb. 15, based on capacity and conditions)
Metro Garage (Operated by Multnomah County Emergency Management), 578 N.E. Irving St.
- Open 24 hours
- Walk-ins available
Arbor Lodge Severe Weather Shelter (Operated by Multnomah County Emergency Management), 1952 N. Lombard St.
- Open all day and overnight Sunday, Feb. 14 (continued daytime access will be reassessed and announced Monday, Feb. 15, based on capacity and conditions)
- Walk-ins available.
Severe shelters do not require identification or any other documentation for entry, and pets are welcome at all sites.
