KENT, Wash. (KPTV) - A Washington woman with severe disabilities was found alive after spending nine days inside an abandoned car.
The police department in Kent, which is just south of Seattle, said the woman's mother parked the car at a gas station back on Feb. 5, then walked off. Gas station employees eventually had the car towed, and no one at the towing company noticed the woman was still inside.
The woman's sibling called police on Feb. 14 to report her missing. Officers called the towing company, who double checked the car and found the woman inside.
"She was laying in the backseat and had a whole bunch of clothes and stuff on top of her," said Bonafacio Pauza with Skyway Towing. "Whoever it was that called us and said 'please search the car,' they saved her life, they saved her life."
The woman was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. It's not clear how she's doing currently.
There's no word yet on any charges the woman's mother could face.