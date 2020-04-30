BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A local nursing home has some masks thanks to a volunteer effort.
On Thursday, Sew to Save brought 900 cloth masks to Cedar Sinai Park, a nursing home in Beaverton.
The masks are being given to those living there and in affordable housing downtown as well as the staff.
Sew to Save was founded earlier this month and has already had 2,500 masks made and delivered.
"It makes me feel purposeful right now. I think it is one of those things we all feel a little helpless and what we can do to make a difference," said Sew to Save Founder Lisa Schneiderman,
"We thrilled to provide PPE, beautiful PPE as I can see, artistic PPE to our residents and staff. It is a blessing of monumental proportions. We are so thankful to sew to save," Kimberly fusion, CEO of Cedar Sinai Park, said.
Sew to Save says they are looking for more people to donate the masks to.
For more information or want to help, visit their website at www.sewtosave.org.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.