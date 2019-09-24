PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – More than 10,000 gallons of sewage leaked from a ruptured pipe at a northeast Portland pump station Tuesday afternoon, flowing into a storm drain that leads to the Columbia Slough, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.
Crews discovered the break on the pressurized pipe around 12 p.m. at the pump station in the 8500 block of Northeast Alderwood Road. They stopped the flow around 3:30 p.m. and estimate around 10,500 gallons of sewage flowed into the storm drain.
The public is advised to avoid contact with the slough around Alderwood Road for at least 48 hours due to increased bacteria in the water, the bureau says. Warning signs have been posted in the area.
Crews are working to repair the pipe. The cause is under investigation.
