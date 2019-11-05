PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An estimated 3,000 gallons of sewage leaked from a broken pipe into the Willamette River Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Environmental Services.
City crews discovered the leak on the Eastside Esplanade near the Morrison Bridge around 10:30 a.m. and stopped it around 2:30 p.m.
The public should avoid contact with the Willamette River downstream for the next 48 hours as a precaution, as there might increased bacteria in the water, the bureau says.
Crews have posted warning signs in the area and continue to investigate and make repairs.
This sewage release is not related to the city’s combined sewer overflow control system, which works during rainy weather to prevent overflows of stormwater and sewage to the Willamette River and Columbia Slough.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.