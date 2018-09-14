PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - About 1,700 gallons of sewage overflowed in northeast Portland Thursday afternoon due to a clogged line.
The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said overflow happened in the 5200 block of Northeast Glisan Street and was due to a sewer line that was clogged with rags and other debris.
BES said the overflow was largely contained in a street planter, which prevented further discharge into the street.
City workers said no overflow occurred to the Willamette River.
The overflow began around 4 p.m. and was stopped around 5:45 p.m. Crews cleaned up the area and posted warning signs that will remain in place for about 48 hours.
BES advises the public not to flush rags or wipes or anything other than toilet paper and human waste. Grease should be put in a container and then in the trash, not down kitchen drains.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.