PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crews say an estimated 1,000 gallons of sewage overflowed out of a clogged sewer line in southeast Portland Tuesday morning.
According to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services, the sewer line in the 11600 block of Southeast Foster Road was clogged with grease.
Crews responded around 8:30 a.m. and directed the flow to two street planters on either side of the road, which prevented further flow to the street or nearby Johnson Creek, according to officials.
Crews finished clearing the scene around 9:45 a.m. and posted warning signs around the planters. The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services says the signs will remain in place for about 48 hours.
According to the bureau, grease, tree roots and debris are the most common causes of sewage overflow. Officials say people should place grease in a container and discard it in the trash, instead of a kitchen drain.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.