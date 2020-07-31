PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A sewage overflow in southwest Portland reached Bridlemile Creek on Friday.
The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said the 600-gallon overflow from a manhole occurred around 12:30 p.m. at Bridlemile Elementary School, 4300 S.W. 47th Drive. Some of the sewage reached the nearby creek.
The public is advised to avoid contact with the creek for 48 hours due to the presence of bacteria in the water. Crews reported the creek water was a cloudy gray color in the area due to the contamination.
A cause of the overflow was not immediately released by the bureau.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
