WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A water line break caused sewage to spill into a creek in the Cedar Mill neighborhood this past week.
Clean Water Services said they received an odor call on Saturday from a residents living in the 300 block of Northwest 114th Avenue.
Crews inspected the area but did not locate a break.
On Monday, a full crew returned to the site and located a broken pipe. A temporary repair was made and cleanup was completed.
Warning signs were posted in the area and will remain in place until water quality sampling shows no further evidence of sewage. The public and pets should avoid contact with the water.
Tualatin Valley Water District said the sewage spill was not affecting drinking water.
The Cedar Mill Creek is not connected to a TVWD water source.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.