Sewer repair project to temporarily close section of Better Naito

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The City of Portland Bureau of Environmental Services says a sewer repair project will close a section of Better Naito at SW Salmon Street for one week starting April 9.
According to the bureau, a sewer pipe under the road is severely deteriorated and at risk of failure.
The closure will impact traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday and is slated to be complete by April 13, but could take longer, according to officials. Work crews won’t know the extent of the damage until they excavate the area, and could have to extend the time frame.
The work zone is centered around a manhole on the west side of Salmon Springs in Waterfront Park. Crews will use manhole to reach and repair the sewer line, which extends from the manhole west along Southwest Salmon Street.
The section that needs repair is directly under Better Naito.
People traveling along the Better Naito bicycle and pedestrian lane will be detoured to Waterfront Park as follows:
- Northbound travelers will be routed to Waterfront Park at SW Main Street, then along the Waterfront Park trail, and back to Better Naito on SW Yamhill Street.
- Southbound travelers will be routed to Waterfront Park on SW Yamhill Street, then along Waterfront Park, and back to Better Naito at SW Main Street.
- People traveling by bicycle on SW Salmon Street will have the option of merging with northbound auto traffic for about a block before returning to Better Naito.
Environmental Services asks all travelers to be patient and use caution, and for people on bicycles to travel slowly and watch out for pedestrians on the Waterfront Park trail.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
