Sex offender accused of taking photos up 9-year-old's skirt at wedding; girl’s mother speaks out

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - An Oregon registered sex offender was recently arrested on charges he took inappropriate pictures of a 9-year-old girl while attending a wedding.
Carl Rainey, who was 30-years-old during the alleged August 2018 incident, is charged with a single count of voyeurism.
According to court documents released after his appearance in Clark County court Wednesday, Rainey was at a wedding in La Center, Washington when witnesses reported to police they saw a flash from a cell phone in his hand in the direction of a 9-year-old's skirt.
"The videographer and the photographer told me that there was a guy that was taking pictures underneath my daughter's dress," said bride Elizabeth, who did not want her last name to be identified to protect her daughter's privacy.
Elizabeth said after she was told about what happened, while still wearing her wedding dress, she ran after Rainey and tried to demand his phone - but she wasn't able to catch up with him.
After police were called and an officer arrived, Rainey's father, Rod, approached the officer and said his son dropped his phone and it "had snapped multiple photos by accident," according to an affidavit. But other witnesses interviewed by police said they had been able to confront Rainey before he ran off, stating he became "nervous and agitated" and was heard telling his brother "I got caught, we need to go", according to the documents.
Elizabeth said after Rainey got away, she returned to her ceremony still in shock.
"All I could do was look at her and even though she didn't know what happened to her, I knew. I knew what happened," she said. "All I did was try to make the rest of the day good for her."
According to Elizabeth, she did not know Rainey prior to her wedding and he had attended as someone's guest.
After the alleged incident and missing many highlights of her planned ceremony, Elizabeth said she found out that Rainey had taken inappropriate photos - and been caught and convicted for it - years earlier.
According to court records, Rainey pleaded guilty in 2013 to charges that he took photos of a mom and daughter over the door of a dressing room at a Fred Meyer store in Gresham. He was sentenced to serve four months in jail and five years of probation, a term which ended in January 2018 - before Elizabeth's wedding.
"We feel so betrayed that some of our family knew about it and they just didn't tell us," Elizabeth said.
Following his appearance in court Wednesday, Rainey was released on recognizance. Elizabeth said his release has brought on her biggest fear and motivated her to speak out.
"...that other little girls are going to be in jeopardy of something worse happening." she said. "If he was willing to do that in front of other people, at a wedding, then what's to say what he's doing not at a wedding?"
Rainey did not answer a listed phone number. He is due back in court Jan. 22.
