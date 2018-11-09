PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A sex offender with a long criminal history, including cutting women’s hair on TriMet buses, is once again accused of violating his parole.
Jared Weston Walter, 31, has a parole violation hearing scheduled for Nov. 14.
Court documents state Walter was asked to leave the Portland Rescue Mission in late August after a staff member saw him viewing pornography in a public area.
His phone and SD card were seized when he was staying at another Portland shelter in October. Court documents state numerous pornographic images of women, as well as women using the restroom, were found on his phone.
As part of his probation, Weston is not to possess or view pornographic content.
Court documents also state Walter admitted “passing out” in north Portland on Wednesday, even though his probation action plan requires that he stay in Washington County.
According to information filed by the Washington County Department of Community Corrections, Walter appears to be a “very high risk to the community.”
He has, however, enrolled in sex offender treatment and there have been no reports of contact with TriMet since his last violation in July, according to court records.
If Walter is found in violation of his probation next week, it will be recommended that his probation be revoked, according to court documents, as “Mr. Walter doesn’t appear amenable to supervision at this time.”
Walter has a long criminal history in and around Portland.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.