WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A convicted sex offender has been found guilty of five counts of first-degree sex abuse.

The abuse spanned at least three years and surfaced when the victim was admitted to a hospital while suffering from suicidal thoughts, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.

The victim after telling hospital staff about the abuse was interviewed at CARES Northwest.

John William Miller III was a previously convicted sex offender when he moved in with the victim and her mother in 2012 and started abusing the victim a few years later, the attorney’s office says.

According to evidence presented at trial, Miller admitted to his sex offender treatment provider that he had been pulling the victim’s pants down in what he described as a game. He also admitted to looking at “nudist minors” online, the attorney’s office says.

Miller is due back in court for sentencing Dec. 6 and will remain in custody until that time.

