PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A sex offender has been sentenced to more than five years in prison following a sex trafficking investigation.
Marvin Glenn Mitchell Jr., 31, was arrested in July 2018. He pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to two counts of promoting prostitution and one count of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
Investigators said Mitchell admitted in March 2017 that he intentionally engaged in conduct that aided, facilitated and promoted the sex trafficking of two females. Mitchell also admitted that he knowingly caused physical injury to one of the females and that the assault was committed in the immediate presence of a child, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Investigators said Mitchell first met one of the victims in 2006 when he was 18 years old and she was in middle school.
“This was a vulnerable young girl and Marvin Mitchell took advantage of that fact,” Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Mike Botthof said after sentencing. “He started to groom the victim. He told her that if she helped him make money then he (would) buy her nice clothing. That’s when he started to promote her into selling her body for sex on Burnside Street and 82nd Avenue in Portland.”
During Mitchell’s sentencing, Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Karin J. Immergut said Mitchell’s actions “harmed two young women very seriously.”
Court records show Mitchell was ordered to register as a sex offender in 2010 after being convicted of promoting prostitution.
Mitchell was sentenced Thursday to five years and nine months in prison, along with three years of post-prison supervision. He was also ordered to again register as a sex offender.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
