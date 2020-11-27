Sex offender sentenced to prison for attacking Portland officer in charge of sex offender registration

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A sex offender was sentenced to five years in prison for attacking a Portland Police Bureau officer in charge of sex offender registration.
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced the sentence for 43-year-old Noah James Wilson on Friday.
Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and one count of assaulting a public safety officer.
The attack happened Oct. 17, 2018.
Investigators said Wilson, a convicted sex offender, went to PPB’s southeast precinct to register as a sex offender.
Wilson entered the room, immediately charged at the officer, took her to the ground and punched her repeatedly. The officer sustained a severely broken pinkie finger in the attack, according to investigators.
Other officers heard the officer yelling for help, and they ran in and pulled Wilson away from her.
The officer was in charge of running sex offender registration for the bureau at the time of the assault.
“This appeared to be a targeted and completely unprovoked attack that resulted in significant injuries to the victim officer, which have prevented her from returning to regular police duties,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Todd Jackson, who prosecuted this case.
The DA’s office reported that in the days leading up to and including the day of the attack, Wilson was experiencing paranoid delusions about law enforcement.
Wilson spent the vast majority of 2019 at the Oregon State Hospital receiving treatment after being found unable to aid and assist for trial.
He did not make any statements in court, however the DA’s office stated that shortly after being discharged from the Oregon State Hospital, Wilson made comments and wrote that he wanted to take responsibility for his actions.
The DA’s office remained in regular contact with the officer who was assaulted and discussed the potential pretrial resolution with her.
“She is supportive of this resolution and believes a prison sentence is warranted for this unprovoked attack,” according to the DA’s office.
