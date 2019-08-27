PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A sex offender with a long criminal history is facing new charges after he allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman in Gresham earlier this month.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Themba Kelley, 51, has been indicted on charges of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree assault, third-degree robbery, and two counts of strangulation.
The district attorney's office said an investigation began on Aug. 14 when Gresham police responded to the 18300 block of Southeast Stark Street. A woman reported she was being held captive and being sexually assaulted by a man, later identified as Kelley.
During an investigation, detectives learned the victim met Kelley on Aug. 13 at Laurelhurst Park where Kelley identified himself as "Themba Spirit," according to court documents.
Kelley and the victim spent time together while he helped fix her vehicle. Kelley then offered to let the victim shower and do laundry at his motel room, court documents state.
The victim agreed to go with Kelley.
Court documents allege that Kelley became aggressive and threatening towards the victim once they were inside the motel room.
According to court documents, Kelley used a firearm and physical force to rape the victim and to commit other sex crime for a period that lasted more than an hour.
During a struggle to get away, court documents say Kelley broke the victim's arm and strangled her. Court documents also state that Kelley made several threats to shoot and kill the victim while she was being held captive.
According to court documents, the victim was able to contact friends by phone and they called 911. When officers arrived on scene, the victim was able to escape the motel room.
Kelley has a criminal record dating back to 1989 in four states.
According to police, Kelley groped a teenage girl in the bathroom of a southwest Portland Baskin-Robbins in 2014, and was arrested again a few months later for violating parole after approaching a 12-year-old girl at her northeast Portland home.
In Jan. 2018, Kelley was sentenced to one year in jail and three years probation after pleading no contest to charges of first-degree burglary and attempted sex abuse.
Law enforcement and the district attorney's office are asking for the public's help in determining whether there are more victims.
According to the district attorney's office, Kelley has used the alias of "Themba," "Themba Kelly," "Themba Spirit," "Themba Spirit Kelly," "Themba Hasaan Kelley," Themba H. Kelley," "Temba Spirit," and "Spirit Themba."
Law enforcement learned that Kelley has previously represented himself as a "life coach for vulnerable community members," particularly those who do not have a permanent residence, the district attorney's office said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Gresham Police Detective Tony Cobb at 503-618-2365 or email at Anthony.Cobb@greshamoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
