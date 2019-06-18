SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A man who pleaded guilty to brutally attacking homeless people in Salem has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison.
Joseph Sizemore pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges of attempted murder, assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, robbery in the first degree, and two counts of coercion. In court Tuesday, he was sentenced to 26 years and eight months in prison and three years of post-prison supervision.
According to court documents, Sizemore, a convicted sex offender, tried to beat two men to death with a crowbar and a bat. The documents state he stabbed a third person as recently as March 21, and on two occasions, forced a person to undress.
Court documents said another man, Brady Canaga, who had an active warrant out for his arrest, joined Sizemore in more than one attack.
Salem police said the attacks happened near Mission Street Southeast.
Canaga and Sizemore were arrested earlier this year on multiple counts of attempted murder and assault. Canaga is due to appear in court next month.
