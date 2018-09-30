BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - As an emotional hearing on Capitol Hill leaves the country deeply divided – sexual assault hotlines are seeing a massive spike in calls all across the United States, including here in Oregon.
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford sat before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault back in the 1980s.
While the world watched the hearing from their cell phones and TV screens around the globe – survivors of sexual assault picked up the phone.
“What we saw here locally at the Sexual Assault Resource Center was a massive increase in calls to our crisis line. We actually saw a 166 percent increase,” said Amy Beard, the executive director of the Sexual Assault Resource Center in Beaverton. “We've never seen a one-day increase, quite like this.”
Beard said the emotional testimony on Capitol Hill is stirring a huge spike in calls to the local crisis hotline.
“We actually saw a 400 percent increase in referrals from what we normally see,” she said.
Beard said about 40 percent of those callers mentioned the historic hearing by name.
“Watching Dr. Ford tell her story and be so brave in such a public forum inspired them to say, you know what, I’m not going to be quiet anymore,” Beard said.
This local surge is also reflected on the national scale. The National Sexual Assault Hotline saw a 201 percent increase in calls.
“For some folks it was very personal. It hit close to home … they needed to talk about it. It was triggering, as we say,” said Beard.
And no matter where you stand on the explosive allegations, Beard had these words for anyone connected to sexual assault.
“I want to make sure people understand that response doesn’t have to be complicated. All you have to say in that moment is I believe you, you didn’t deserve that, and how can I help?” Beard said. “This is a conversation that we as a culture and a nation really have to have.”
Counselors at the Sexual Assault Resource Center hotline are available 24/7 and can be reached at 503-640-5311.
