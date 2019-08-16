PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Untested Sexual Assault Kit Project has led to the arrest of a suspect in a case first reported to police in 2013.
A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Jesse Ryan Moser, 36, on Wednesday. He was found in Lane County and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree sex abuse.
He was released from jail on bail Thursday.
It is alleged in the indictment that while in Multnomah County, Moser unlawfully and knowingly subjected a 17-year-old girl to sexual abuse on multiple occasions between October 27, 2013 and July 31, 2014.
The case was reported to the Portland Police Bureau on Dec. 14, 2013.
The district attorney’s office stated that as the investigation continued, law enforcement remained in contact with the victim and attempted to locate the suspect in this case.
The sexual assault forensic evidence (SAFE) kit was tested as part of the U.S. Assault Kit Project, which was initiated by a grant provided by the New York County District Attorney’s Office.
The New York County District Attorney’s Office awarded the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office a total of $1,995,453 in September 2015. Using those funds, a coordinated effort involving local law enforcement and the Oregon State Police was launched to send SAFE kits, dated 2014 or older from Multnomah, Lane and Marion counties, to a private lab in Utah for testing.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office reports the latest sex abuse arrest is the eighth case to be indicted under the office’s project to test sexual assault kits.
No other details were released about the investigation or Moser's arrest.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
