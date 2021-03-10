PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon continues to prepare for natural disasters, especially the devastating earthquake expected some time in the Pacific Northwest.
Now the state has a new tool that could help alert you when an earthquake is coming giving you critical seconds to prepare.
The new system is called ShakeAlert and will go live Thursday starting at 10 a.m. From there, people who have emergency notifications set up on their phones will be notified about potential earthquakes.
It's important to note that this technology does not predict earthquakes. That is currently not possible, but it can notify you about an earthquake that is happening before the shaking begins.
#ShakeAlert goes live in Oregon tomorrow. A test alert from @OregonOEM goes out at 10am on phones (like an Amber Alert). A real alert will generally show up when a 4.0-5.0 or larger quake is detected. Read more here: https://t.co/MtEccaY8QX pic.twitter.com/9LvIBP0JCl— Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) March 11, 2021
The way it works is by sensing P waves. When an earthquake starts, it sends out an initial P wave, a strong first wave that gets picked up by sensors across the state, which sends the information to the United States Geological Survey.
Within seconds, information is interpreted like where the earthquake epicenter is, what magnitude it is, and the shaking intensity. That then sends an alert to phones to prepare for the shaking, which could provide life-saving seconds to get ready.
However, how long of a warning you get will depend on how close to that epicenter you are.
"If you are directly above the earthquake epicenter, you likely will not receive an alert before you feel shaking, and that's just because there just isn't enough time to detect, interpret and alert before that S wave arrives," Lucy Walsh said.
The hope for this alert is not only to save lives but infrastructure as well.
The state says it could be used to shut off drinking water lines to save that water, go over pa systems in schools and connect to fire station bay doors to get emergency responders out the door quicker.
There is no signing up. Just make sure your iPhone or Android is set up to receive emergency alerts.
The release of the app comes 10 years after the 9.1 magnitude earthquake that rocked great Tohoku, Japan.
Experts say that when "the big earthquake" does hit the Pacific Northwest, it's something that will affect the region for years or even decades.
They say that quake would likely be a magnitude nine or greater.
