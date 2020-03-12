PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The popular Shamrock Run has been added to the growing list of events that are being canceled after Governor Kate Brown's banned large gatherings in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Shamrock Run, which was scheduled for Sunday, March 15, has been canceled.
Officials sent an email to participants saying: "While it is extremely difficult to postpone an event at this late of date, we fully support the Governor’s decisions in the interest of the public’s health and safety."
Officials said they are still working on contingency plans and options for runners. They hope to released that information in the next 24 hours.
Along with the Shamrock Run, other St. Patrick's Day weekend festivities have been canceled.
Kells Irish Pub announced its annual festival was canceled. The Pub and Brewery will remain open for regular business hours, but staff will monitor crowd size.
(1) comment
I’m self quarantining...not going to be near Democrats.
