PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Event organizers are armed with antibacterials and stocked up on cleaning supplies.
With more cases of COVID-19 coronavirus being announced daily, organizers of large-scale events in the Portland area are either canceling plans or taking extra steps to keep participants safe.
According to organizers, Kell's Irish Festival is one of the biggest St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the region.
"If you're not in Chicago, New York or Boston, you're at Kell's in Portland," Manager Garrett McAleese said.
10,000+ people are expected to attend @KellsIrish St. Paddy’s celebration. 20,000 runners are signed up for @ShamrockPDX. Both events still on amid coronavirus fears, so we talked to organizers about what they’re doing to keep people safe. Story on @fox12oregon at 5 pic.twitter.com/kyhQC42VGN— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) March 5, 2020
McAleese says the five-day long party brings upwards of 10,000 people through their two Portland locations every year. The last thing McAleese wants is to cancel the decades-old tradition because of the coronavirus outbreak.
"We want to keep that sense of community alive and keep it going for not only Irish Americans, but everyone here in Portland that enjoys it so much," McAleese said.
To address concerns about the spread of illness, McAleese said the pub has purchased extra cleaning supplies, doubled up on soap, paper towels, and Purell wipes.
"I've got a guy who is just going around cleaning the whole event," McAleese said. "At the change of every shift, we're wiping down door knobs, wiping down doors, wiping down computers, phones."
A spokesperson with Shamrock Run Portland, scheduled for March 15, told FOX 12 that runners have been calling and messaging organizers asking about coronavirus precautions, adding that organizers are keeping a close eye on the outbreak and what local health authorities are advising.
For now, the race- which 20,000 runners have signed up for- is still on.
In a statement, a Shamrock Run Portland spokesperson said "If circumstances change, we will work closely with local, state and federal authorities to implement any necessary plans and protocols for the race."
The race spokesperson also said extra hand sanitizer stations will be visible at the expo and along the race course.
Some events that have been canceled altogether because of the coronavirus outbreak include the Northwest Materials Show at the Oregon Convention Center, which was scheduled to take place last month, and the spring edition of the Vancouver Brewfest, which is scheduled for mid-April.
