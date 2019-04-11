PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Johns Wednesday night.
Although investigators have not yet identified the victim, the victim’s daughter and grandchildren told FOX 12 her name was Sandra Bosh and she was 82 years old.
“She didn’t deserve what she got,” Bosh’s daughter, Vicki Cordier, told FOX 12.
Cordier said her mother was kind, gentle and loved being involved in homeless outreach.
“People would come up and she would feed them," she said,
According to her, Bosh also liked to make bouquets of flowers. She was arranging one, when she left her home to pick Daffodils from a neighbor’s garden.
After plucking a few, she attempted to cross North Fessenden Street where it intersects with North Polk Avenue, but was hit by a car, police say.
“She still had the flowers in her hand.," she said.
According to PPB, an off-duty officer found Bosh. Police said the officer reported the crash and attempted to save the elderly woman, but she died at the scene.
Bosh’s family is still processing the loss. Cordier told FOX 12, she still has not told her stepdad, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, that his wife was killed.
“He’s going to be so lost without her," she said.
Cordier said the couple has lived on the same corner since 1978 and have seen many crashes, as well as some close calls. They have even had their cars side-swiped by drivers in the past.
“Can’t count how many mirrors I’ve lost because people can’t go 25 miles an hour," Cordier said. “Everybody is in a big hurry.”
According to neighbor, Cynthia Yolland, the Portland Bureau of Transportation recently dropped the speed limit, after numerous complaints.
But, Yolland believes, there are many factors that make the area dangerous for pedestrians, including the fact that there are few cross walks.
Yolland, who is an avid walker told FOX 12 each time she crosses North Fessenden she feels she is taking her life into her own hands.
“We don’t trust the road already, now we trust it even less," she said.
Yolland is one of several neighbors who stopped by Bosh’s home Thursday, to share her condolences with the family.
Together, they are pleading for the person involved in the hit and run crash to turn themselves in.
Police said the suspect was driving a red sedan which was last seen traveling eastbound on North Fessenden Street.
According to the PPB, there were two other deadly crashes on Portland streets, just hours apart from when Bosh was killed.
Thursday, Chief Danielle Outlaw addressed the recent surge in car-related deaths. She tweeted, “27 people have died on our streets this year.”
6 fatal crashes in 5 days! 27 people have died on our streets this year. I am directing officers to increase enforcement, but this is everyone's responsibility. Drivers slow down, don't drive impaired/distracted. Bikes and peds use caution—don’t assume drivers see you.— Chief Danielle Outlaw (@ChiefDOutlaw) April 11, 2019
Chief Outlaw said she will direct officers to increase enforcement but also urged drivers to slow down.
In her tweet, she asked drivers to avoid driving drunk and put away all distractions.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
