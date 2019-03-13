Shed fire at SE Portland home displaces two people and dog

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Crews responded to a residential fire in southeast Portland early Wednesday morning that started from a burning candle.
At 4:13 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a home at Southeast 114th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street.
When crews arrived at the scene, they learned from a resident that they had been burning a candle in a shed on the property before the fire.
Firefighters believe the fire was accidental and stopped it from reaching most of the house.
A woman, her adult son and their dog where able to get out of the house safely. They will be staying in a hotel for now. PF&R said there was a working smoke detector inside the home.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
