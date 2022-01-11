Shelter clinics opening soon to give homeless population Covid-19 booster access

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - While health leaders push the importance of getting a COVID-19 booster, county and city leaders are making sure those living on the streets have access to the shot as well.
Starting next week, the Joint Office of Homeless Services says there will be some shelter based COVID vaccine and flu shot clinics.
"We don't want those folks who are very vulnerable to get really sick and have to come to the hospital when we can help them by getting a booster shot," Joint Office of Homeless Services Spokesperson, Denis Theriault said.
He says having the clinics at shelters is another move to make the process easier for folks, as some might already be staying at those locations.
"It's the easiest way to help someone get vaccinated, if someone came to your door and said we're going to offer this to you, you know you don't have to travel you don't have to work hard to get there - you know all the things that we can do all the barriers we can reduce to get someone vaccinated and protected that's really key," Theriault said.
Theriault says right now anyone living on the streets can call 211 for a free ride to any of the county vaccination clinics.
He says even if someone loses their vaccine card, that shouldn't be a barrier to getting a booster.
Theriault says there may be other ways to look them up in a database.
At the vaccination clinics people will be able get any questions answered about which booster they can get and when they're eligible to receive one.
"They'll be given an option, do they want Pfizer do they want Moderna, you're not forcing someone to get one shot or the other," Theriault said. "Those kinds of questions can definitely be answered for folks."
What about testing?
Theriault says the Joint Office of Homeless Services can get someone living on the streets tested pretty quickly and into isolation motels run through Multnomah County.