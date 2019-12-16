PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Just in time for Christmas – a shelter for families experiencing homelessness has opened in southeast Portland.
The Family Village shelter campus opened its doors in the Lents neighborhood Monday.
The opening comes after months and months of renovations to an old church along Southeast 92nd Avenue.
The project was led by local nonprofit Portland Homeless Family Solutions and funded through several community partners.
At full capacity, the shelter will offer round-the-clock safety and services to as many as 25 homeless families at a time.
That’s more than three times the number of families the group was able to serve before.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was there for the opening ceremony Monday, and he says compassionate projects like this are what make Portland special.
“We’re building a house of love, and the way we’re building it here is somewhat unique,” Wheeler said. “This facility would not be and could not be built everywhere, unfortunately. There’s something unique about this community that drives us together to protect the most vulnerable people in our community, and that is homeless families who have small children.”
This is also the community’s first shelter with architecture and colors designed to help those going through trauma heal.
And beyond just the shelter, the whole campus offers a variety of services all in one place, including life skills classes, mental health care, and rapid re-housing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.