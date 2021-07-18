PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Four people were taken into custody after a series of robberies, a pursuit and a search in NE Portland on Sunday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 10300 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard at around 5:00 a.m. Approximately five minutes later, police received a report of another attempted robbery at a convenience store on 110th and Southeast Foster Road. Police learned the suspects were armed with guns and had left in a vehicle.
An officer patrolling Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 140th Avenue spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the car sped off. A pursuit was initiated, leading officers into Northeast Portland, where the suspects jumped out and ran into the neighborhood near 122nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.
Police set up a perimeter between Northeast Halsey Street to Northeast San Rafael Street and Northeast 157th Avenue and 162nd Avenue while officers searched for the suspects. A gun believed to be an airsoft rifle was recovered.
We’re at NE 162nd and Halsey as @PortlandPolice search for three armed suspects. Anyone who lives in this area is being asked to shelter in place. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/hxqeBEqmij— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) July 18, 2021
Due to the nature of the incident, the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called to assist and neighborhood residents were asked to shelter in place.
An hour and a half later, an officer patrolling the perimeter saw a car with some of the occupants matching the suspect descriptions and pulled it over near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Officers determined that the vehicle was a rideshare vehicle, and the driver cooperated with the police. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle also an airsoft-style gun.
Police said there allegedly was a fifth suspect involved that is believed to have left the area. No injuries were reported. Four suspects were taken into custody.
At about 10:00 a.m., the perimeter was cleared, and the shelter in place was lifted.
One of the suspects was identified as Rashun C. Tyler, 24 was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Tyler was charged with six counts of first-degree robbery. Two juvenile girls were released to guardians without charges. An investigation into the identity of the remaining suspect is continuing.
Robbery detectives were able to connect two of the suspects to six armed robberies at convenience stores that also happened early Saturday morning.
- 2:19a.m.: 6000 block of Northeast Win Sivers Rd
- 2:46a.m.: 6200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard
- 4:41a.m.: 7100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard
- 5:00a.m.: 10300 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard
- 5:04a.m.: 11000 block of Southeast Foster Road
- Another case in Wood Village (Multnomah County Sheriff's office)
(2) comments
Vote democrat party so we can defund the police!
Great job officer's.
