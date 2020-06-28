PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A suspect involved in an incident in the Sellwood neighborhood of southeast Portland was taken into custody Sunday afternoon, and a shelter in place order for residents in the area has been lifted.
Police said just before 2:30 p.m., they were called to the 7900 block of Southeast 6th Avenue for a premise check.
The bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to the area.
Police said they believed a subject was inside a house armed, and residents who live in the area were asked to shelter in place.
At about 5:15 p.m., police said the suspect was safely taken into custody, and the shelter in place order was lifted.
Officers have closed Southeast 6th Avenue from Sellwood Park to Tacoma Street.
Investigators are expected to remain in the area for several hours.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon and KPTV.com for further developments.
